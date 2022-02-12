Letter: Mountain Rec wreck

One thing that I have learned since moving into the Vail Valley is that people here are really good at spending other people’s money. And it just is unbelievable to me that we are considering spending $40 million on improvements to our Mountain Recreation facilities. Now that money is not coming from any government surplus fund, rather it is coming from each and every one of us who is a property owner in the distict (whether you can vote on it or not).

I think that we can all agree that there is one issue that is having the biggest impact on the quality of life for all of us here, and it’s not our recreation facilities. It’s affordable housing for our workforce. So, don’t get me wrong when I protest that you are proposing increasing my taxes. I just have an issue what that tax will be funding.

Living here in the valley, we are blessed to have so much outdoor recreation available to all of us (some with a fee, some without), plus the incredible, beautiful weather and sunshine that we do. So, while I wholeheartedly agree about the importance of exercise to mental health, I really don’t buy into the fact that we need to be providing the improvements to our existing facilities. If you really want to make an impact to supporting the mental health needs of our valley, go write a check to Vail Health to support their new campus in Edwards.

So, when I go online and look at the tax calculator for our house, the monthly cost appears to be very minimal, but when you add up the cost for an entire year, it adds up to a lot of money for something that many of us will never use.

So, let’s look at our priorities. Unless the improvements to the Mountain Rec facilities includes beds for our workers, I think we need to redirect our funding where it is needed, and that is clearly workforce housing. $40 million would buy some nice land that I’m sure some developers would love to build some tax-friendly affordable housing.

Suzy Smith

Edwards