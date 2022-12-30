Letter: My bad for stalled vehicle in Eagle

I want to apologize to the people of Eagle for an incident with my car at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. My Jeep just died and electronically froze up (no neutral, couldn’t push it) at the traffic circle on the south end of town, where Eby Creek meets U.S. Highway 6 heading west. It was raining and snowing sideways, and it was the middle of rush hour and it looked like I backed traffic up all the way to Boone’s. A lot of people let me know how frustrated they were with hand gestures, colorful language, and “peeling out” their tires right next to me and my dead car.

The town and county’s police response to my aid was outstanding, and Alex from Big Steve’s Towing is literally the fastest man with a flatbed truck you’ve ever seen operate. I can’t thank you all enough, and it’s your genuine concern that pushed me to write this letter to the editor of the Vail Daily, something I’ve never done in my 24 years of living in the Vail Valley.

I can be an angry man sometimes, but I was surprised that I felt more disappointment than rage when I saw all these middle fingers and heard all these four-letter words. Not one person stopped to say, “do you need help?” I’m no saint, I’m sure I’ve been a jerk behind the wheel before, but whether you’re a long-time local or a passing tourist to this town, we’re all still “neighbors.”

Look out for each other, everyone. Not because it’s the holidays, not because some deity commands it, but because it’s the right thing to do. We’re all made for each other, and the way we grow is by building good character and performing acts for the common good.

Love to all my neighbors near and far.

Brian “Bubba” Dalrymple

Eagle