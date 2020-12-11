Letter: My reflections on the extraordinary session

Last week at the Capitol, I joined my colleagues to pass legislation that will bring relief to the families and small businesses in Colorado that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Safe and effective vaccines will help us to regain normalcy over the next year, but while COVID-19 is still with us, we could not wait to act on behalf of our fellow Coloradans who are struggling just to make it to the end of this month.

The bills that we fought for and passed won’t solve every problem that our communities are facing, but I’m confident that they will make a difference: from help with rent and utility payments, to support for expansion of childcare and food pantries, we targeted areas that need help as we saw the virus surging and folks making important sacrifices to help stop the spread.

I’m particularly proud of the work we did to improve access to technology for our students and educators. My bill will immediately provide $20 million in grants to school districts where students, who were already struggling, continue to fall further behind their peers because they can’t access the internet. Teachers and staff across the state are working hard to deliver the high-quality education that all of Colorado’s kids deserve and this bill will help them do just that.

I also proudly supported bills that will get $50 million to the small businesses impacted by capacity limits. Other service industry businesses will be eligible for up to $100,000 per month of tax relief which will help them stay open and continue to pay employees.

We celebrate these achievements with the knowledge that there is a lot more work to be done. From breweries to barbers, from ski towns to college towns, I know a lot of people are hurting. I’m looking forward to heading back to the Capitol in January to continue to fight hard for the communities that I represent and make sure Colorado recovers from these challenging times.

Kerry Donovan

Vail