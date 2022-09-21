Letter: National monument is an important first step

I applaud the recent outpouring of support for creating the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. The monument is a good start toward protecting some of our most beautiful, but unprotected, public lands in Eagle and Summit counties.

The mere fact of being “public” land does not ensure protection from development. The U.S. Forest Service and BLM are required to manage public lands under their jurisdiction for multiple uses, which include timber harvesting, mineral extraction, and energy development.

The proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument also would preserve from development lands well beyond Camp Hale itself, lands that the CORE Act, if passed, would have protected as Wilderness, like the Tenmile Wilderness Area. The call to President Biden is also to use his authority to safeguard the stunningly beautiful Thompson Divide, and move toward greater protection of CORE Act lands in impending Forest Service plans.

Despite passing in the House five times, the Senate has stalled CORE repeatedly. Congress will eventually pass this popular public lands bill. As a first step, the creation of the new monument is a significant way to protect some of the CORE lands, while honoring the legacy of the uniquely trained mountain troops of the 10th Mountain Division, who returned to establish the ski industry that is integral to Vail’s history and culture today.

Go to coreact.org and sign the petition urging President Biden to act.

Frances Hartogh

Vail