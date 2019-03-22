Letter: National popular vote law bad for Colorado

I recently read an article where the Colorado governor stated that Colorado has joined other states that will cast their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote. This seems odd since this change will allow the more populous states, such as Texas, to wield more power in determining the outcome of the presidential elections and it is something the Founding Fathers wanted to prevent.

I split my time between Colorado and Texas and I have seen the hostility toward Texans here in Colorado, so it seems very odd to me that a state that appears to dislike Texans so much would be fine to turn more power over to Texans in the upcoming elections. It is no secret that there is a huge shift in the population of this country from liberal, high-tax states (New York and California) to conservative, low-tax states like Texas.

I know that the left is still upset at the outcome of the 2016 election and is trying to do anything it can to make sure Trump is not elected again. However, this may be a short-sighted solution, considering that Texas may soon become the most populous state in the union and could be the deciding factor in future presidential elections that are decided by the popular vote. This appears to be an election trick the left wants to use to ensure Democratic candidates are elected but that may soon backfire on them as Texas continues to see its population skyrocket while the more liberal, high-tax states continue to see their populations decline. Be careful what you wish for.



Darren Brennan