Letter: National Popular Vote law is flawed
Retired law professor Rob Natelson (Vail Daily, March 9) is right in pointing out the serious constitutional obstacles to the passage and legality of the so-called “National Popular Vote” legislation our governor has signed into law.
The idea behind this legislation is to favor those voters whose votes fail to secure an Electoral College majority for their presidential candidate, who, nevertheless receives a majority of the popular vote nationwide.
Think Hillary Clinton.
Of course, in so doing, those who voted for the Electoral College winner, in effect, would be disenfranchised.
Passage of this legislation would put Colorado voters in thrall to the whims of voters in California, New York, New Jersey
Again, think Hillary Clinton.
In writing the United States Constitution, the founding
Their aim was to create “a more perfect Union.”
Does Gov. Jared Polis presume to be smarter than James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and the others who authored the U.S. Constitution
Or is our governor motivated by crass political interests
Gerald Katz
