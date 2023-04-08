Letter: Neuswanger for Eagle River Water and Sanitation District board

I am encouraging fellow residents who are eligible to vote in Colorado to vote for Chris Neuswanger for District 4 (Singletree and Wildridge) director at large for the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District board. Chris is a 43-year resident and business owner and has served as president of several homeowner associations over the years.

Chris has continually focused on problems affecting our valley and Edwards in particular. He has excellent analytical skills and routinely thinks outside the box. He is very concerned about our limited water resources and can contribute creative ideas regarding conservation and new water resource development. He strongly seeks out input from friends and neighbors on a myriad of problems facing the growth of the valley and Edwards community and would make an excellent director. Please consider voting for him on May 2. Many of you will recognize his name from his mortgage columns in the Vail Daily over the years.

Paul Boulis

Cordillera