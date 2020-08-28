Letter: Never forgetting 9-11 while helping local high schoolers

Citizens of our great Eagle Valley Ccmmunity, I hope this letter finds you and your loved ones safe. This crazy year has put a burden on all the local charities. The 9-11 “Never Forget” Golf Tournament, benefitting the VFW scholarship program, is no exception. We are still having our tournament with the utmost protection possible. We will not be having our traditional shotgun start, morning ceremony to “Never Forget 9-11-0,” after-party and award ceremony.

We will have set tee times and a bag lunch for each golfer along with a “social distancing” silent auction. All carts will be sanitized before use. If you have tried to golf this summer, you probably had a hard time getting a tee time as all courses are having a record year. Golf is proving to be a safe and healthy sport. You can ride with someone you feel comfortable with or ride alone. We will deliver awards to the winning teams. This new format doesn’t have the same feel of having a drink with an old friend and catching up on the family. Next year will be different and we can go back to enjoying each other’s company.

Why, you ask, is the VFW having its annual golf tournament, during this pandemic? When I started this tournament, I wanted a way to honor our fellow Americans, whose lives were cut short, on that September morning, and tie it into a worthy cause — the VFW fit that need. The VFW gives out a number of scholarships to our local high school seniors.

If you can get a team, feel safe playing, come join us. Right now, we have 10 slots available. If you are a single, we will do our best to get you on a team. If you feel uncomfortable to play, you can still help by donating to this cause that help our local high school seniors. Remember 100% goes into scholarships. So many of you have supported this tournament in the previous years and I hope we can count on you as a supporter this year.

We need to raise $23,000 to sustain the scholarship program. We have divisions for women, men and mixed teams. The tournament is at the EagleVail Golf Club. Cost is $150 per person. The deadline is September 1 or when filled. For further info, call Buddy at 970-445-7573 or email us at minturnvfwpost10721@gmail.com.

Again, Thank you for your support. Let us never forget 9-11 and help us take care of our local high school seniors.

Your friend and let take care of each other!

Moses Gonzales

EagleVail