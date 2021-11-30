Letter: New tax measures

From Fox News: “The Build Back Better Act’s investments in the IRS include $80 billion to hire some 87,000 more IRS agents, which would result in an estimated 1.2 million additional audits each year. Nearly half of the audits would impact families earning less than $75,000 a year. One quarter of the audits would affect Americans earning $25,000 or more per year.”

Reminds one of what the Declaration Of Independence said about King George III:

“He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of officers to harass our People, and eat out their substance.”

Terry Quinn

Eagle