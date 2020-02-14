Letter: New traction law is a joke

Recently the Vail Daily ran a front-page story indicating the snow tire law was having a positive effect. This is complete and utter nonsense. Today, Feb. 13, at 8 a.m., eastbound Vail Pass is closed again. Why? Multiple spun-out cars!

The snow tire and passenger vehicle traction law is a joke because there is no enforcement. The wink-wink, nudge-nudge with the rental car companies puts us all at risk. The overhead signs on 70 should clearly state: ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, SNOW TIRES OR CHAINS REQUIRED. How hard is that?

The reason CDOT doesn’t do this is to appease the rental cars. It’s time for CDOT to man up and do what’s right. Enforce and inform. It’s not rocket science.

Rick Silverman

Vail