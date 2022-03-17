Letter: No cash at Vail Resorts?

“EXCEPT AS PROVIDED IN SUBSECTION (2) OF THIS SECTION, A RETAIL ESTABLISHMENT OFFERING GOODS OR SERVICES FOR SALE SHALL ACCEPT UNITED STATES CURRENCY, INCLUDING FEDERAL RESERVE NOTES, FROM A BUYER TO PURCHASE THE GOODS OR SERVICES.”

I’ve read the exceptions in subsection (2) and could find nothing that would apply to the retail operations of Vail Resorts.

So why, then, are they allowed to mandate only “cashless” transactions at all of their on-mountain (and adjacent) bars, restaurants and ski shops?

If anyone can explain this glaring contravention, I’d love to hear it.

Otherwise, they should accept my $50 bill for a couple burgers and give me a few dollars change!

Chris Mech

Vail