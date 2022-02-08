Letter: No equality without addressing equity

To Kevin Tice, whose letter dismissing the concept of equity vs. equality argues that failing to treat every individual the same at all times equates in unacceptable discrimination, regardless of the objective. If all citizens of the United States had been treated equally over the centuries of generations that settled this country, then I would be likely to agree.

Instead, generations of citizens were not treated equally . They were deliberately and systemically locked out of opportunities afforded the rest of those inhabiting this land. As a result, descendants of those who were not treated equally and denied those opportunities generally are beginning their lives at a starting point far behind that of their white peers.

While he might feel good wrapping himself blindly in the word delicacy of “all men are created equal,” in fact, what he proposes is the continued inequality that has resulted from the historical mistreatment of various groups. His “dystopian nightmare” seems to be somehow caused by some reconciliation of past wrongs. The solutions for addressing dozens of generations of oppression cannot be easy because they were not addressed and implemented when it would have been much less difficult and equity would look very much like equality in the modern world.

Today’s inequity is a direct result of the inequal treatment of various groups in the past and in many ways continuing in the present. Addressing inequity today is absolutely required to achieve actual equality for all in the future. It is shameful that Americans sharing Tice’s mindset cannot muster the energy and intellectual fortitude to fix the problem of generations of individuals starting far further from the finish line than the historically privileged instead of just blaming the historically disadvantaged groups for not making up the stagger to get ahead of life’s great race.

If unaddressed, the inequity caused by legacy inequality will be the downfall of our society.

Tracy Walters

EagleVail