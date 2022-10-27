Letter: No on regional transportation authority

Reason No. 1: Who is going to oversee this? Management at current ECO transit has run it into the ground by not being able to offer a service that is reliable to be on time or show up at all. Currently, they are understaffed. Turnover is high.

Reason No. 2: Currently over 25 buses are broken down at the Gypsum facility. (Go look for yourself, I did) This past spring, routes were canceled for lack of buses or drivers. Current management can’t run what they have now. Why throw more money at a problem — fix it first before taxpayers give you a blank check.

Reason No. 3: Know the facts before you vote on this. Ride the bus. Talk to the drivers. Most of these people who want you to vote for this do not ride the bus. I do. I talk with drivers. I urge you to do the same before you vote.

Jim Peterson

Eagle