Letter: No, the media didn’t make Trump a racist

Yet again Butch Mazzuca seems more moderate now but sells the same old conservative lies. The media didn’t make Trump a racist, Trump did. He has been a racist his whole life since his rent scandal in New York in the ’70s, through his Central Park 5 railroading, to Charlottesville.

Both sources Mazzuca quotes are a joke. Darrell Scott was a member of Trump’s transition and is a disgraced minister. Sharyl Attkisson is an anti-vaxxer who has been called the least objective journalist out there. The Benghazi investigation, led for years by right-wing nuts, found nothing after years of slimy charges. Trump clearly meant proud boys and other white nationalists and neo-nazis were fine people — it’s his base.

Charlie Allen

Vail