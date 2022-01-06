Letter: Noble gets it right on Cheney

Claire Noble’s column was a masterpiece in expressing the views of many of us with long history of support for Republican party candidates who are impressed by Liz Cheney’s strength and resolve in the face of Republican party condemnation and her “unwavering courage and commendable integrity” to principle — not something seen often in today’s politics.

For last several years, Liz Cheney is one of only of a few Republican candidates I can and do support. Noble laid out case better than I could ever for a “Liz Cheney for President” run, someone I would be exceedingly happy with if she did become the first woman president.

Tod Linstroth

Edwards