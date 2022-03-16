 Letter: Not allowing snowboarders? Bad idea | VailDaily.com
Letter: Not allowing snowboarders? Bad idea

This letter is in response to the recent letter suggesting closing certain runs on the mountain to snowboarders. Personally, I think we should continue to build a more inclusive environment. Not allowing snowboarders will continue to divide us.

Snowboarding started over 50 years ago. I think that saying snowboarders shouldn’t be allowed is the equivalent of saying people of a certain skin color shouldn’t be allowed, women shouldn’t be allowed, etc. I personally refuse to support any ski resort that doesn’t allow snowboarders — and I grew up on skis. There are three resorts left in the United States that don’t allow snowboarders. Maybe one of them might be more your personal speed.

Jess Coulter

Eagle

