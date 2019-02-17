Letter: Not an Avon resident, but question the barn process

While not a resident of Avon, the idea the relocation of the barn is a desired want instead of a hard and fast community need is obvious. Capital planning and expenditures for a local government (unless an emergency) should have gone through a process and be supported by the community.

It is doubtful if the capital and operational expenditures on the relocation and rehabilitation and operations of this building (which will run into the millions of dollars and be an ongoing tax expense for years) would get a very high priority when stacked against the likely many community capital needs Avon undoubtedly has.

There is never enough public money for all projects any government needs or wants to do. Only the highest priority and needed and/or desired capital projects should ever be funded by a local government. Projects of this magnitude, in likely most of Avon residents opinions, should have been vetted and voted on before millions of dollars were/are spent.

The public policy decision-making process for Avon needs to be recalibrated. This same problem occurred with the outdoor public stage in Avon and its significant cost overruns by the millions several years ago.