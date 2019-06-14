Letter: Not much of a case for impeachment

Rohn Robbins did a commentary about impeaching President Trump. He says he read the entire Mueller Report, concluding that it clearly gives a basis for impeachment.

Robbins next got into the Joe McCarthy matter, which did not involve impeachment. Then he took up the Nixon case, but spent most of his time lauding Sen. William Cohen for his fortitude in supporting impeachment. Robbins points out that for his trouble, Cohen got appointed Secretary of Defense . . . by Bill Clinton.

Then Robbins launched into an explanation about how impeachment works, and exhorted those in both parties to do their duty.

But the title of Robbins’ column is “The case for Trump’s impeachment.” He spent 25 column inches but did not specify one act that could be called a high crime or misdemeanor by the president. Some case.

Terry Quinn

Eagle