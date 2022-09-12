Letter: Not prosecuting Trump pushes us toward autocracy

As a part-time Vail resident, I look forward to reading the occasional piece authored by Jay Wissot. I enjoy his writings and generally agree with his positions. However, I flatly disagree with Wissot’s recent column opining that Donald Trump should not be held legally liable for his crimes.

Central to Wissot’s thesis is that Gerald Ford was correct when he pardoned Richard Nixon. He cites as precedent President Ford’s testimony before Congress that we would have been: “…diverted from the problems that we have to solve.” The crimes of Richard Nixon bear little, if any, resemblance to those of Donald Trump.

Nixon contrived a scheme to spy on his opponents with a third-rate burglary and eventual cover-up. He was forced from office in disgrace. By all measures Trump is likely guilty of scheming to overturn the will of the people in the 2020 election , demanding elected officials in more than one state to report fraudulent election results , cajoling a mob to storm the Capitol to stop the election certification , creating fraudulent schemes to raise money to stop the non-existent steal , and now the theft of some 300 classified documents from the White House . The mere fact that the folders of 48 classified documents are empty is chilling enough .

As I understand Wissot’s thesis, the dead weight of Trump on the GOP and resultant losses will convince those who continue to support him to finally come to their senses. His solution is that we should simply not elect people like Trump. Although that is commendable, it ignores reality. “No person is above the law” should not be a hollow phrase. Precedent is not just a legal term, it is the way we discourage people from disobeying the law.

We simply cannot assume that in the future we will only elect people who will obey the law. History has proven that to be a foolish notion. The ‘…problem we have to solve today” is the push toward autocracy. If politicians feel free to commit crimes in order to gain or stay in power, the price we will pay is not tolerable. The precedent of Trump skating from his criminal liability is too great for us to tolerate.

Randy Barnhart

Denver and Vail