Letter: Not the whole story

I read with interest Susan Greene’s article “Holes in the safety net.“ As a former eight-year member of the Mind Springs Board, I share her concern for the quality of mental health services in Colorado.

There is no question that some people fall through the cracks and do not receive the treatment they need when they need it. There is much room for improvement and I know the Mind Springs board regularly assessed unmet needs, tracked service waiting times, and considered suggestions from clients and staff.

What Susan did not mention in her article is that mental health centers serve tens of thousands of clients each year with very good outcomes. The Mind Springs board regularly heard from clients and former clients who expressed deep gratitude for the help they had received during some of the worst days of their lives. Dedicated therapists, doctors and peer counselors genuinely care about the people they serve. Many lives have been saved and countless individuals and families have experienced recovery and healing from addictions, depression and other mental illnesses.

In 2018, Mind Springs completed construction of West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction. This state-of-the-art hospital for adults and adolescents was built not with taxpayer funds, but by contributions from donors who genuinely appreciated what Mind Springs has done for their families and community. This is the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City.

There is certainly room for improvement of mental health services. Unfortunately, the article overlooked the competent and caring treatment that is offered and gratefully received everyday.

Rev. Dr. Carl Walker, Former Minds Springs board member

Gypsum