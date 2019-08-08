Letter: Not too late to act on solving looming problems

I wish I could have attended the Vail symposiums on food and where it is going to come from. What really caught my attention in the Aug. 7 Vail Daily article was the number of humans who will need food in 2050. When my father was born there were approximately 1.5 billion people on Earth. When I was born, there were 2.5 billion. Right now there are 7,714,576,900+ humans on this finite planet. How’s that for growth in a lifetime?

The prediction for 2050 is 10 billion.

Those in this country and elsewhere who want to tell women what they can do with their bodies are a huge part of the problem. Every woman in the world should have access to contraceptives. Every woman should be able to say no to a pregnancy.

Unfortunately, it seems the same groups who want to control women are the same ones who deny humans are causing climate disruption. Whether we are talking about food, water, population or climate change, we have sown the winds, and so many of you will be left to face the whirlwind. However, it is not too late to act, with words to Congress, with your votes next year, and in your own life.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle