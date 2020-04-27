Letter: Nothing ugly about saving the lives of sheep
The Vail Daily recently published an article regarding the new East Vail wildlife fencing and stated that many town citizens feel the fence is too ugly. In December 2019, an East Vail bus of adults and children watched as a ram from our local herd seizured to death after being hit by a car on East Vail’s west entrance ramp.
On March 23, while riding her bike, my daughter saw a ewe get hit on the highway, then bloodied and scared, made her way up the nearby northern hillside with injuries that required subsequent mechanization. A few days later, I personally watched as a bloodied, dead and likely pregnant ewe was being hauled off the highway into a CPW truck. I will argue that the scenes just described are far “uglier” to visualize than a temporary fence. The sheep are being enticed to their deaths on the highway due to the salt compounds being used for snowmelt. The fence is apparently working for the safety of the sheep and the drivers of motor vehicles encountering the sheep.
I would like to thank the members of our Town Council for their quick response to a dangerous situation and, in particular, thank Kim Langmaid for her strong and caring efforts that hope to provide for a ” sustainable” cohabitation scenario involving our local wildlife and citizens.
Donna Mumma
Support Local Journalism
Vail
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User