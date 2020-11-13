Letter: Numbers don’t lie

In 2000, Al Gore won the popular vote by more than 500,000 votes and lost the Electoral College by one state: 537 votes in Florida after the Supreme Court ruled to stop recounts in certain counties. Gore conceded defeat 36 days after the election.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2,869,000 votes, lost the Electoral College to Donald Trump (304 to 227) by three states: 46,000 votes in Pennsylvania, 22,748 votes in Wisconsin, and 10,704 votes in Michigan for a total of 79,452 votes. Clinton conceded the day after the election.

In 2020, according to Fox News, Donald Trump lost the popular vote by 5,183,000 votes, lost the Electoral College by three or four states: 11,434 votes in Arizona; 36,866 votes in Nevada, 60,233 votes in Pennsylvania, and 14,163 votes in Georgia for a total of 108,533 (excluding Georgia) or 122,696 votes (including Georgia). Assuming Biden wins Georgia and Trump wins North Carolina, Biden wins the Electoral College by 306 to Trump’s 232. Excluding both of those states, Biden still wins, 290-217.

It’s now 11 days post-election. Time for Donald Trump to concede

Andy Littman

Vail