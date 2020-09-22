Letter: Of course there’s partisanship on the Hill

Listening to one political party squeal about the other political party pushing forward with a Supreme Court nomination reminds me of Captain Louis Renault in the movie “Casablanca,” who when he closed down Rick’s Cafe said to Humphrey Bogart , “I’m shocked, shocked to find there’s gambling going on in here.”

Of course, there was gambling going on in Rick’s and of course, there’s partisanship on the Hill. C’mon, does anyone believe the Democrats wouldn’t do the same if given the same opportunity? Besides, do we really want an even-numbered court going into an election with a high probability of being contested? This is nothing more than the Golden Rule: “Whoever has the gold, makes the rules.”

Nancy Pelosi “had the gold” and she used it to impeach the president predicated on a hoax. As a wise man once said, “Politics isn’t a short pants game.”

Butch Mazzuca

Edwards