Letter: Oh, the hypocrisy

The anti-mask and anti-vaccine advocates slogan “my body, my choice” is the most stunning example of their refusal to take on even minor inconveniences to save innocent life.

The three nurses in my family are furious at the selfishness of these people taking up hospital beds when they get COVID-19 and leaving those with other life-threatening problems begging for a bed.

Yet, these anti-vaccination ignoramuses refuse to apply that same demand for bodily autonomy to the, emotional, physical and financial burden of a nine-month pregnancy.

I used to think the human race was trending away from ignorance and stupidity, but I’m beginning to wonder. However, since Pandora let Hope out of the box, too, I won’t give up.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle