Letter: On ’Inequality in America’

Linda Carr, of Eagle, writes in the April 9 issue of the Vail Daily, “We need to reimagine America.”

The left is dangerously close to doing so. Cancel culture, defund the police, unsubstantiated allegations of “systemic racism” and the alleged return of Jim Crow, big tech censorship, the Orwellian redefinition of words to suit the left’s agenda, trillions sent to Democrat-favored groups under the guise of pandemic relief, these efforts, and others demonstrate that the “reimagination” of our country is well underway.

The result will be an America unrecognizable to all but the left and its fellow travelers.

Gerald Katz

Edwards