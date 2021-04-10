Letter: On ’Inequality in America’

In her April 9 letter, Linda Carr states the attack on our Capitol is a stain that can never be forgotten but she, perhaps conveniently, fails to mention the months of devastating riots that destroyed so many lives and businesses.

Her heartbreak over millions of people who disagree with her progressive views is puzzling as she even goes so far as to question their Christianity. Perhaps by association we should label millions of progressives rioters and looters?

Mike Kieler

EagleVail