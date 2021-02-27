Letter: On the contrary, Biden not practicing legitimate faith

I had to laugh when I read the headline on Jack Van Ens column on Feb. 21, “Why President Biden practices a legitimate Christian faith.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

Biden claims to be a Catholic. However, real Catholics don’t believe in abortion. Biden supports abortion. That is not practicing the Catholic faith.

And this from the man who told me that divorce is OK, when the Bible teaches otherwise. Divorce has wreaked havoc on a large number of families in this country for the past 40 years.

Many people walked out of Van Ens’ church during the short time he was a minister in Eagle County, because of his false teachings like this. I was one of them.

Michael Cacioppo

Avon