Letter: On the topic of special counsel

The advantage of a special counsel is that he can’t be fired except for misconduct. So he is immune from pressure by the party in power.

Special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate allegations of impropriety in the 2016 election.

John Durham has just been appointed special counsel to investigate allegations of related impropriety in the 2016 election.

Shouldn’t a special counsel be appointed to investigate allegations of impropriety in the 2020 election?

Terry Quinn

Eagle