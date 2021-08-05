Letter: One suggestion from a visitor

I have enjoyed walking along the spectacular Gore Valley Trail every day during my first-time visit to Vail. However, I have been surprised that bicylists, often moving at very fast speeds, don’t announce “on your left” when approaching pedestrians from behind. This simple advance notice is customary where I live in Maryland.

I have a friend who was hit while walking by a silent, speeding bicyclist who didn’t provide this warning. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and died three weeks later. So, this isn’t just a courtesy; it can literally be a matter of life and death.

I would like to recommend that the town erect posts along the trail that state: “Bicylists and others on moving vehicles: announce ON YOUR LEFT as you approach pedestrians.”

Susan Stockdale

Chevy Chase, Maryland