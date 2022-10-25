Letter: Our diversity is our strength

We are not supposed to be a one-religion nation, as certain politicians and judges seem to believe. Having one single religion’s beliefs and concepts of morality pushed upon all of us is completely unAmerican.

We are a nation of Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, and others, not to mention lots of non-believers. Each believes its values are correct, but that does not mean they have the right to dictate to the rest of us. The Supreme Court of our land is now dictating its own majority’s version of morality , and many politicians support that.

Please, when you vote, do not vote for anyone who thinks the government should support one religion over another or that church and state should not be separate.

Our diversity is our strength. Let’s keep it that way.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle