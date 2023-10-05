Letter: Our generation wants to live here, too

A letter was recently posted by someone else in my generation about the bighorn sheep, and that prompted me to send in my own opinion.

I love bighorn sheep. They are fantastic, and preserving our wildlife should be one of our top priorities. But I also love living here. I graduated from Battle Mountain this past spring, and, being in college now, I can’t wait to move back after graduating.

But how is our generation supposed to move back if we don’t have a place to live? If our community doesn’t build more housing, especially employee housing, we won’t be able to live in the town we grew up in. And seeing what just happened in East Vail, I think that’s a sad reality I’ll have to face soon.

Alex Iordan

West Vail