Letter: Our kids deserve the best education possible

I am amazed at the spin-doctoring that is surrounding the school board election. Letters have belittled the “reading, writing, arithmetic” mentality of some candidates, in spite of the fact that educational achievement is lower in the U.S. than in most OECD countries even though our per pupil spending is higher.

Vote Smart X5 has run half-page ads supporting a group that does not even discuss educational achievement as one of its stated goals. (It is not clear who is paying for these ads.) The children of the U.S. deserve the best education possible to help them succeed in an-ever competitive world economy. Worrying about rational decisions, strategic plans, and equitable access do little to achieve this goal.

Dale Decker

Eagle