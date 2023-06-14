Letter: Our very own All-American

Having been at the birthing of lacrosse in our wonderful valley along with Henry Pratt, I wondered how the evolution of the sport would take place, but I knew I wanted to move the needle as much as I could, whenever I could . Without making the readers labor through my recounting my goals, aspirations and colorful history, I would like to fast forward to today.

One dream of mine has been realized. We have an All-American in our midst! I would like the Eagle Valley to know about this fine, modest young man and give him credit for reaching his dream. One of our own (and I am including Vail Mountain School, Eagle Valley High School, and Battle Mountain High School) is an All- American and at two positions in two different polls!

Jeremy Sforzo , a Battle Mountain grad, was a captain of the Division II school, Seton Hill in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was chosen as an Honorable Mention All-American midfielder in the USILA Coaches Poll, then as an Honorable Mention All-American at attack for the USA Lacrosse Magazine.

On top of these honors, he was selected to play for the North squad in the Division I and II North/South Seniors All-Star Game last month before the Final Four Championship weekend. Please join me in congratulating Jeremy for reaching the mountaintop and being an exemplary player, representing our valley, and our coaches, teammates, parents and programs. As a side note to keep a future eye on as the Powell brothers are to Syracuse and Kavanaughs to Notre Dame, the Petersens will be to Mesa State.

Tommy King

Vail