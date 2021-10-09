Letter: Papa Keiser for school board

I am delighted to support Andrew Keiser for Eagle County School District Board of Education. I have known Keiser for a little over five years now, and to write on his behalf is a privilege. Keiser has proved to be a wonderful member of the community, as well as an honorable family man.

MKeiser is the father of one of my personal best friends, along with two other wonderful children. All whom I had the privilege to meet.

Growing up, the Keiser family was known for always being loving, caring, and supportive. Keiser’s family members all exemplify the values and principles that he swears by.

His work in the Battle Mountain community has also been very impactful. Keiser is very committed to his children’s success both academically and socially.

He also makes it his mission to see his children’s friends be successful and make the right decisions. It was never a shock to see Keiser on the sidelines of many cold nights of soccer. And to see him as I walked the stage on my graduation day was very comforting and encouraging. I speak for many others when I say that Keiser was one of the very few parents that made high school enjoyable.

That being said, Keiser is the perfect candidate for the Board of Education. His experience and involvement in our community set him apart from other candidates. As a graduate of the Eagle County Schools system, I would have loved to see Keiser in this role. His commitment to students and teachers is one to admire, and I am excited to see what he has in store for the community.

Alexis Perez

Avon