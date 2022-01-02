Letter: Parents protect children

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 4.2% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States are people under age 45 . But only 0.0008% of COVID deaths are under age 18 (8/10,000).

If the vaccinated are protected, vaccines are readily available, and COVID-19 cannot be eradicated, then why treat everyone the same? Especially, after learning that shutdowns and mandates increase anxiety, depression and suicide — all of which pose more serious risks to society than COVID-19.

We are not sending off young soldiers to preserve Democracy here but forcing our kindergartners to stunt their growth so we can feel safer. Despite already being protected by vaccine, immunity, health, or youth.

Parents protect children. And, in a worthwhile society, it cannot be the other way around.

Mike Kline

Avon