Letter: Park and let park

The Feb. 3 issue of the Vail Daily gave details on Saturday’s overflow parking on the frontage road — a season’s record of 456 cars. I was one of those parking there. As I cruised on South Frontage Road from the Marriott to Ford Park searching for a space, I saw many cars that parked as far as 10 feet or more from the adjacent cars. Two such gaps can provide parking for one more average car. Three such gaps might accommodate two compact cars. Please, folks! Think of the others trying to park and leave no more space in front or behind you than is sufficient for loading and unloading. This will help your friends and neighbors.

Stephen Vastagh

Eagle