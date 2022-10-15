Letter: Path along Gore Creek needs better signage

I live along Gore Creek in Cascade village. I have tried for years to get the powers that be to mark the path so that it indicates that it is a walking and bike trail and that it is a two-way path.

This path is dangerous for people who walk and bike because of the lack of signage.

I regularly bike the path and am in constant fear of biking into the pedestrians, dogs, baby carriages, etc. that block the entire path. There are virtually no notices or signs that indicate that this is a two-way path and that it is used by both pedestrians and bikers. And since the path goes past several hotels, there are many tourists who have no idea as well.

This should be a simple project. Do we have to wait until someone gets seriously hurt, or worse, until this path is marked? What is the problem? Why won’t the town of Vail (or whoever is responsible for the path) mark it?

Jill Tanenbaum

Vail