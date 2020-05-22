Letter: Patrick Tvarkunas for Holy Cross Energy board
Patrick Tvarkunas has thrown his familiar slouch hat into the ring, seeking to serve on the Holy Cross Energy board. I have had the great pleasure of knowing T-Vark for many years. I know him to be smart, passionate, and capable and for sincerity to leak from his every pore.
Patrick will be a responsible steward, a bright and consistent voice, and will give his all to help usher Holy Cross Energy — and therefore all of us — towards a brighter, less environmentally insulting future. These are issues in which Patrick has long been profoundly invested, has thought about deeply, and has the smarts and background to wisely address.
Patrick is an outside-the-box thinker who is unafraid to explore new and unconventional ideas. Mixed with his practicality, ability to form coalitions, and roll-up-his sleeves hard work, I cannot think of anyone I would more enthusiastically support than Patrick Tvarkunas for the Holy Cross Energy board.
Please join me in casting your vote for Patrick Tvarkunas for the board seat representing Holy Cross Energy’s Northern District.
Rohn K. Robbins
Edwards
