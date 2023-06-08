Letter: Pete and Earl are spinning in their graves

Recently, Jim Gonzalez, of Minturn, wrote an interesting and informative letter about the loss of habitat for wildlife and named ranches lost to development. His point was well taken that Vail Resorts is not following its own company premise of “Do Good: preserve our natural environments … “ in regard to the Booth Heights area. Other properties were suggested and offered for the development of workforce housing. Couldn’t Vail Resorts just let go of its egregious greed and just live up to its motto and move on?

I’m certain Pete and Earl are spinning in their graves at the present position of Vail Resorts.

Corkie Ramey

Gypsum