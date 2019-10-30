Letter: Pete Seibert for Vail Town Council

We are very pleased that Pete Seibert is running for Vail Town Council and enthusiastically support his candidacy.

We have known Pete all his life, and appreciate his genuine love and concern for our community. Growing up in Vail, he has an excellent grasp for Vail’s history and growth. As a business man, Pete understands the realities of doing business now and the challenges of continuing to build a successful community in the future.

We believe Pete has the energy, interest and commitment to be a very productive member of council. Please join us in voting for Pete Seibert for Vail Town Council.

Ludwig Kurz and Susan Rodger

Vail