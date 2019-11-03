Letter: Pete Seibert for Vail Town Council

Boy, are we lucky! Pete Seibert is running for Vail Town Council … yeah! Would there even be a Vail without his father’s vision and passion? Pete is committed to serving the Vail community where he grew up and raised his family. He truly understands the issues we continually face with parking, growth, housing, and open space because he grew up with them. His wealth of experience from the early days to today is something we can all take advantage of when we vote for Pete. Please support Pete for Vail Town Council, vote on Tuesday or you can vote early, but vote for Pete!

Victoria Frank

Vail