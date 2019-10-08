Letter: Pete Seibert for Vail Town Council

There are several qualified candidates running. That’s good for Vail. For me, one is uniquely qualified. Pete Seibert has grown up in Vail and is the son of Pete Seibert Sr. Pete Sr. led the creation of Vail along with a group of investors who formed a limited partnership to finance the creation of what is now Vail and Beaver Creek. Pete Jr. is full of the original spirit of those pioneers. He is smart, thoughtful and analytical, and a good listener. He wants to do what’s best in the future. He will be a dedicated and selfless member of the council.

Rod Slifer

Vail