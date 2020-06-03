Letter: Pick up your dog poop
Yesterday I ran into a neighbor, Annie Bourke, who was walking down Lake Creek Road carrying a plastic newspaper bag. When I inquired as to what she was doing, she said she was picking up all the green doggie poop bags filled with poop that dog owners had left along the side of the road, and her bag was almost full there were so many.
So to Annie, thank you, thank you; we are grateful for your sense of civic pride. And to the dog owners who left those bags, you should be ashamed and embarrassed that an elderly woman has taken it upon herself to pick up after you and your dog.
Butch Mazzuca
Edwards
