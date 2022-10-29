Letter: Pig rights

Mark Lewis did a column about a California law regulating the sale of pork. Presumably, in the interest of humane treatment of animals, the law sets standards for how pigs are housed before being slaughtered. It would only be just another example of the crazy things they come up with in the Golden State, except that this law claims to extend to how pigs were treated in other states, slaughtered, and then shipped to California. I imagine there will be litigation about this, based on the interstate commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, and maybe other grounds.

What got me was Lewis’ attitude about how states can deal differently with some issues. It sounds like he wants uniform rules about a lot of things, across the country: “This pig case is interesting to me in large part because the court seems to be decidedly in favor of leaving anything not clearly spelled out in the Constitution to the states.”

Lewis did not acknowledge the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which states exactly that: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States, respectively, or to the people.” Lewis went on to point out the recent US Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case, about abortion. In an earlier column, he wrote: “… the reversal of Roe v. Wade, effectively ruling that a woman does not have the right to an abortion under any circumstances including rape and incest. Like with blue laws, if the federal government defers to the states, then the fundamental right ceases to exist.”

That is untrue. Dobbs merely ratified what had long been an opinion in legal circles, that the U.S. Constitution does not cover the issue of abortion rights. In Colorado, for example, there is an extensive right to abortion — because that is what the people of Colorado have decided on. The Dobbs decision did not affect it. But that does not mean the people of another state may not have different views on the subject and have different laws that reflect what those people want. This is a feature of a federal republic.

The left talks out of the other side of its mouth when it comes to other issues, like marijuana. There, liberals say Colorado has the right to legalize marijuana and be free from federal laws that criminalize that substance. Other states, like Kansas and Nebraska, get upset about this situation; but that’s just too bad — according to the left.

Terry Quinn

Eagle