Letter: Planning for future generations

We are sitting here in Stockholm listening to others talk of what a gorgeously beautiful and green city this is. The open space here was planned for generations ago and has been inviolate ever since. The same thinking extends to the suburbs, along with the frequent transportation that goes with expansion; something for our town to keep in mind.

And, speaking of outlying communities, the mayor of nearby Lidingö says they have learned that planning requires a parking place for every possible adult occupant, no matter what their wishful thinking may be. People may not use their cars for a daily commute but they definitely want them for shopping and weekend outings.

These are two important perspectives to keep in mind with the proposed Booth Heights project, as well as other spots of greenery that still exist in town. We have lived in Hawaii and Carmel, California, and have learned in the process that we as people can “love a place to death.” Everyone can’t live in “paradise.”

I feel the best solution for Vail’s future success is to keep it green and open while planning thoughtful expansion downvalley, along with frequent transportation to our core. Sacrificing our future for short-term gain is being very shortsighted. Besides, technological advances will soon have Vail Resorts operating more efficiently, as the Austrians already have been doing for some time now. For example, only two operators per lift; one at each end, compared to four or more here in Vail. And as these advances transpire, the town won’t be forever suffering the consequences of the proposed Booth Heights eyesore and the loss of our iconic wildlife.

Also, as a footnote, the lack of amenities in this location is just not suitable for short-term, lower-wage, young employees.

Rol Hamelin

East Vail