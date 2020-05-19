Letter: Plastic use during the COVID-19 pandemic

As COVID-19 changes our lives daily, our behaviors are changing as well. You may have heard that with this pandemic our air quality is improving because we aren’t producing as much carbon dioxide. This is a step in the right direction, however, because of the pandemic we are using more plastic and thereby creating more plastic waste.

Consumers are buying more sanitizing and cleaning products most often packaged in plastic. Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing issues for the environment. Today, single-use plastics make up 40% of plastic produced annually. Single-use plastics are only used for minutes or hours but last on Earth for hundreds of years. In addition, the plastic bag industry in the United States is using the coronavirus to get rid of plastic bag bans. It has been proven that reusable grocery bags can carry germs and bacteria better than single-use plastics as tested by the University of Arizona and Loma Linda University.

Although it may be hard to avoid single-use grocery bags during this time, biodegradable paper bags are a good option. In addition, we can change what cleaning products we use to slow down the use of plastics during this time.

This is a list of products that are making efforts to be ecofriendly.

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

Method → https://methodhome.com/

Mrs. Meyer’s → https://www.mrsmeyers.com/

Blue Land → https://www.blueland.com/

Truce → https://www.truceclean.com/

Branch Basics → https://branchbasics.com/

Cleancult → https://www.cleancult.com/about/carbon-neutral

Grove Collaborative → https://www.grove.co/

Seventh Generation → https://www.seventhgeneration.com/home

Some are focused on using recycled plastics such as Method and Mrs. Meyers and others try to reduce an overall global impact and carbon footprint. I encourage readers in the Vail Valley to continue to think about our impact on the environment, even during these weird times.

Liv Moritz

Edwards