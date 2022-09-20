 Letter: Plastics hypocrisy | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter: Plastics hypocrisy

Opinion Opinion |

Does anyone else see the hypocrisy in banning plastic shopping bags when so many of our groceries are packaged in plastic? Plastic containers also leach chemicals into food and beverages. Just food for thought.

Buzz Schleper
Vail

Trending - Opinion
See more

Support Local Journalism