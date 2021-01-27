Letter: Please clean up Vail post office

The Vail post office is a filthy mess these days. It looks like a pigsty that has not been cleaned for a month. In the public areas, waste containers are overflowing with garbage, floors are dirty, paper and trash have not been swept up, counters are not cleaned and are covered with paper garbage and trash, not a COVID cleaning protocol in sight.

Why Vail has a public building that looks like a homeless camp in a third world country is a mystery — however that is no exaggeration. It is a shame. The U.S. Postal Service should do better.

Susan Lynch

Vail