Letter: Please extinguish your fire

We were floating the Upper Colorado on Sunday afternoon, July 21, around 2:30 p.m. and saw smoke blowing up from the vacant car campsite at the Piney Creek inlet, just east of State Bridge. Pulled over downstream, then scrambled up to find a smoldering/smoking fire pit apparently left from the night before. The coals, rocks, and wood were plenty hot with no evidence of prior attempts to extinguish. Four trips down to the creek for 12 liters of water and a pee later, the fire was out.

Who leaves a fire in the goddamn forest?

The rivers, along with bear and lion sightings, are exhilarating! Forest fires are just damn scary! Please extinguish your fire or just stay home.

Ryan and Kara Schmidt

Edwards